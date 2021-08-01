John Gilbert Russell, a lifelong area resident, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Whitman Hospital in Colfax. He was 77.
John was born Jan. 13, 1943, to Harry C. and Marcella M. (Wemhoff) Russell. John attended Moscow Schools, graduating from Moscow High.
“Moose,” as he was known to many, worked as a groundskeeper at the University of Idaho until his retirement in 2005. He was involved with the Disability Action Center, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, the Knights of Columbus, where Moose was a fixture at the annual sausage feed. He was an avid Seahawks, Mariners, Gonzaga and University of Idaho fan. Moose always had an open door policy and enjoyed hosting Sunday football at his bachelor pad. Moose had a kind heart, a never-ending list of friends and was well loved.
John was preceded in death by his father in 1971 and his mother in 1986. He is survived by nieces Lisa and Leslie Russell and all who affectionately adopted him as “Uncle Moose.”
Moose will be laid to rest near his parents at the Moscow Cemetery. Memorials to the Disability Action Center or to St. Mary’s Catholic Church are suggested.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.