John Fredrik Nordgaard peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, surrounded by family at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center from complications related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
He was born March 2, 1951, in Bellingham, Wash., to Fred and Betty Nordgaard and was the oldest of four children.
John graduated from West Seattle High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, playing saxophone with the West Coast Marine Corps Marching Band. He performed with them on occasions ranging from a presidential inauguration to the Rose Bowl Parade to small community events. He moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1977 and opened Gentleman John’s Shoe Repair on Main Street in Lewiston.
John joined his father in singing barbershop harmony, both in a quartet and with the Confluence of Note Chorus. It was through singing that he met his wife, Sally Bly. They were married on Feb. 16, 1985.
After selling the shoe repair shop, John went on to use his gift of gab as a salesman in several different industries. It was sales that took John and his family to Anchorage, Alaska, at the end of 1999. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing the Kenai River with his Marine Corps Band buddy and swapping fish stories. They lived in Anchorage for eight years until Sally was transferred to Reno, Nev. He always looked forward to one day coming back to the valley and having a slice of Bantam or House Special from Fazzari’s Finest.
John and his wife have three wonderful daughters, Amy, Molly and Laura. After they had graduated from high school, gone on to college, and to raise families of their own, John and Sally made it back to Lewiston, where he talked about his parrots to anyone and everyone who would listen. He struggled with repeated medical crises during the last eight months of his life but would rally every time. He held on knowing two more grandchildren were on the way, with No. 7 born in mid-January. He loved his grandbabies more than just about anything in this world.
John was very proud of his Norwegian heritage. His paternal grandparents came from Norway to the United States after living in Canada for a time.
He was preceded in death by his parents. John was a week away from his 35th anniversary with his loving wife, Sally, when he passed. He is also survived by daughters Amy Grow (Michael), Molly Fairweather (Brian) and Laura Nordgaard (Keith Long); and siblings Dan Nordgaard (Barb Welch), Jay Nordgaard (Joan Friesen) and Kerri Bauer (Larry). John had seven beautiful grandchildren, Lyne’, Axel, Riley, Eli, Kenai, Logan and Kane.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.