John Flerchinger, 77, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
John was born in Clarkston to parents Joe and Sophia Flerchinger. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in physical education. John had a passion for coaching, cooking and boating. He married Caylie Phillips in 1987 on board “The Calamari,” on Lake Union. He shared many adventures on the waters of Washington and Idaho with family and friends. From the earliest ages, John passed on a love for swimming and water to his children.
John was an entrepreneur and founded Student Supply Co. in 1974. He also led many neighborhood events — including some of the most sophisticated Halloween haunted garages of the 1970s. He had a deep belief that he could get along with many types of people and was perpetually drawn to the underdog.
John is survived by his wife Caylie; three daughters, Letritia, Gaylene and Desiree; six grandchildren; siblings Don, Marge and Alice; and his dog Mickey. He will be missed.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. March 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John to Holy Family Catholic School, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA.