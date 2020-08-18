John Edward Mohr passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in his home in Kooskia with his loving wife at his side. He was 91.
John was a gentle, loving, yet strong and rugged man who dearly loved his family to his last day. He graduated from Kooskia High School and played football and basketball for the Mountaineers. Upon graduation John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years and rose to the rank of staff sergeant. He was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio; Fort Francis E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne, Wyo.; Hamilton AFB near Victorville, Calif.; and Elmendorf AFB near Anchorage, Alaska.
After discharge from the military, John returned to his home roots where he helped run the family farm-ranch. He worked in the forests of central Idaho as a shovel operator for the Dabco company’s logging operations, and then spent the remaining years, before retirement, employed by Clearwater Forest Industries in Kooskia.
Wherever John worked, he always made time to enjoy his real love of flying and was a private pilot. John took great pride in being the pilot in charge of the annual Kooskia Days pingpong drop flyover event at the Kooskia City Park. Another life adventure was attending the annual Oshkosh, Wis., International Airshow with his pilot friends, fulfilling a long, long dream.
John’s other interests included tending his garden, never missing a Mariners game, hunting with son Tony and nephew Scott Hovey; fishing with daughter Sherry, and watching football, basketball and baseball games on TV with daughter Judy.
Born July 8, 1929, in Kooskia, John is survived by his wife, Thelma Jean. They were married June 11, 1953, having just celebrated their 67th anniversary. Other survivors include son Tony Mohr (wife Catreas); twin daughters, Sherry Shoemaker and Judy Morris (husband Tom). Grandchildren include Aron Mohr, Eddie Shoemaker, Lexie Stice (husband Brennan), Cassandra Mohr and Anthony John (AJ) Morris; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister Lois Eller; John’s brother-in-law and best friend Norman Hovey; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of John’s life is being planned at a later time and place. Arrangements are under the direction of Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia.