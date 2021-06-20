John Edward Gibson Jr., was born Sept. 8, 1955, at Foster Air Force Base, Texas, the second child of Capt. John E. and Marigold (Akin) Gibson. He passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021, holding his sister’s hand, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. He was able to have visits with several family members and make numerous phone calls to talk with friends and family his last week.
As an Air Force kid, he grew up on several different bases, including Itazuke AFB, Fukuoka, Japan; Seymore Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Fairchild AFB, Washington; and Offutt AFB, Nebraska. His family settled in Spokane in 1965. John attended Indian Trail Grade School, Salk Jr. High School, and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1973. He made his home in Seattle for several years before returning to Spokane, and later residing for more than 10 years in Clarkston.
Known as an adventurer and motorcycle enthusiast, John enjoyed high speed. He loved hiking, snowboarding, water skiing, long distance motorcycle trips, traveling to faraway places and clam digging on the Oregon coast, to name a few. He was so excited the time he was able to convince his mother to join him for a jet boat ride on the Snake River.
A great joy for John was being “Uncle Johnny” to his four nieces, “Great-Uncle Johnny” to their children and only weeks before he passed “Great-Great-Uncle Johnny” to the newest member of the family.
He worked hard and diligently, receiving his helicopter pilot’s license in 2004. This was a proud moment for him. He would often return home and describe his latest flying adventure to family and friends. He flew in many different places around the country, including Alaska, Hawaii, California and many trips back east. In the kind words of a close friend, we now envision Uncle Johnny turning in his helicopter rotors for angel’s wings.
John was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his sister and her husband, Lynette and Tom Currie; his former brother-in-law, Gregory Heline and Janyce Eckhardt; his treasured nieces, Shelby Robinson (her son, Taylor and wife Brenna, their son, Hudsen; and her daughter Kanyan), Jenny and Haans Galassi (their children Arabella and Vincent), Kristy and Daniel Talevich (their child Ada) and Katey Heline; aunt Joan Hocker of Wilmington, Del.; several cousins and numerous friends and fellow pilots.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. July 9, at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane. Please reach out to the family to let them know you would like to attend.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation to Union Gospel Mission Association of Spokane in John’s name, would be a great honor to him.