John Douglas Maxwell

“And from His fullness, we have all received grace upon grace.” — John 1:16
In the early morning of Sunday, April 5, 2020, John met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and joined his parents in Heaven. John had a courageous battle with different health issues since 2004, it was at that time the Lord led the family to Harmony House in Clarkston, where John lived from 2004 until his death. We would like to take this opportunity to personally thank Katie and Carl Spindler and Ashley Weiner at the Harmony House for providing John with the best care, love and dignity. In addition, we would like to recognize and thank Dr. Celso Chavez for his dedication and support.
John was proudly welcomed into this world Jan. 2, 1952, by his parents, Bill and Louise Maxwell. John’s infectious smile and sincere eyes were immediately evident. On Dec. 6, 1953, Bill, Louise and John welcomed a little sister, Susan. During John’s childhood, the family lived in Midvale, Idaho, Grand Coulee, Wash., and eventually Maple Valley, Wash. John enjoyed camping, swimming and the arts. John had fond memories of spending time with his family and playing jokes on his little sister. John was a 1970 graduate of Tahoma High School. During his time in Tahoma, John was a part of several school musicals and developed a passion for music and acting.
After high school, John enrolled in beauty school, worked as a hairdresser and eventually was hired by Redkin, which allowed him to travel around the U.S. In the early ’80s, John met Mary Kay, who asked John to be a trainer. John traveled full time as a trainer and personal makeup artist for many years. In addition, John wrote many books and makeup tutorials for Mary Kay.
John was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. John is survived by his sister, Susan (Ken) Carlstrom, of Genesee; niece Heather (Tom) Meyer, of Uniontown; nephew Kelly Carlstrom, of Genesee; great-nieces Chelsea (Derek) Brown, of Seattle, and Haley Meyer, of Clarkston; and great-nephew Jake Meyer, of Uniontown.
A memorial will take place in Wieser at a later date.