John Dewey Rose Jr., 62, suffered a major stroke and passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with his beloved family by his side.

John was born to John Rose Sr., and Charlet (Kornoely) Rose on Oct. 18, 1960, in Grangeville. He spent the early years of his life in Cottonwood, Stites, Kooskia and Grangeville, where he loved riding his BMX bike, fishing, hunting and enjoying the great outdoors. He also played basketball, wrestled and was a Cub Scout.