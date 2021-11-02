John Dennis Anthony, 58, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, of injuries received in an automobile accident south of Uniontown.
Dennis was born Oct. 27, 1963, in Clarkston, to John and Diana (Pooley) Anthony. He grew up and attended school in Clarkston. Dennis went to work as a painter in the family’s business where his craft began. He then went on to build his own construction company, TCP Contracting, where he worked throughout the region in the residential construction field.
On Jan. 14, 1994, Dennis married Deneen Bailey and together they have made a home for their family in Clarkston since that time. Dennis was a devoted family man who loved time spent together, especially with his children and grandchildren. He loved to entertain family and friends and cook fantastic meals.
He was a man of all trades who could fix, build or create any project that came his way. Dennis enjoyed the outdoors and spent many hours camping, fishing, boating and four-wheeling. His new passion with Deneen was riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles. Dennis was a very compassionate person who was always ready to help those in need. He was very active in the Celebrate Recovery ministry in the area.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Deneen, at their Clarkston home; his children, John Anthony, Stephenie (Brandon) Ingram, Ross (Stefanie) Black, and Nickole Anthony; his nine grandchildren, Kiley, Nicholas, Connor, Brooke, Brayden, Blakely, Ryan, Owen and Luke, all residing in Virginia, serving in the armed forces; his in-laws, Bob and Evelyn Bailey “The Old Folks;” two sisters, Jena (Bill) Van Komen and Tina Lautenschlager; his brother Tim Anthony, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Tony Anthony.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wesleyan Church of Clarkston, 1108 Elm St. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.