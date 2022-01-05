John Clayton Henriod passed away at the age of 84 on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. He was suffering from many ailments and passed quietly and peacefully,
He was born March 9, 1937, in Ely, Nev., to Albert and Mary Henriod. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in September 1955 and while serving, met his future wife, Lurline, on a blind date. After many love letters back and forth, they married in April 1958 and shortly thereafter he was discharged in September 1958.
John worked in various jobs of construction, operating heavy equipment, mechanics and long-haul trucking. He moved his family to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in the Spring of 1966 to work on the construction of the Dworshak Dam and ended up staying, calling the Valley his home base.
He enjoyed playing his various guitars and banjos, and playing the harmonica. He also enjoyed his “whoop-tie” ’53 Chevy Bel Air convertible that he was always working on. He emphasized hard work and independence to his children and enjoyed the outdoors and Harley motorcycle travel with friends and family.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Lurline; his sister, Margaret; and his younger brother, Leonard. His elder brother, Albert, still lives in Nevada.
He is also survived by his sons, Timothy (wife Katherine), James “Jim,” David (wife Laura), and Kenneth (wife Debbie); his daughter, Leslie Lightfoot (husband Andrew); a total of 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside memorial at 11 a.m. Thursday at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston for those who wish to attend.