John Burt Thompson, “Papa John” to most, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home in Asotin, at the age of 70.
John was born March 18, 1950, to Lee and Marion Thompson, in Twin Falls; he was the second oldest of seven kids. He graduated from Orofino High School in 1970. He married Lillian Dixon in Orofino and moved to Boise. They welcomed a daughter, Danna, in 1971. John and Lilian would later divorce. John met Jean Magdall and her daughter, Nikki, in 1976. John and Jean made their home in Asotin. John supported both girls in their sports, never missing a volleyball or basketball game when he was home.
He went on supporting his grandchildren in their interests, from supercross races to the Special Olympics to riding snowmobiles and four-wheelers with them on his property. Papa John was a very giving person of his time and support to many families, friends and neighbors. His kindness to others was a value no one will forget.
John was a union crane operator having worked in Idaho, Washington and Alaska. John retired from Alaska in 2012 and returned home to start many family adventures with his grandkids, brothers and sisters. John was a man of many outdoor adventures, from rafting, hang gliding, paragliding and camping with the family at the North Fork in June for the annual Thompson Campout. This year, their four-wheeler ride took them on a trail to paradise, “Best ride so far,” he said. John would also take yearly snowmobile trips to the Lochsa Lodge with friends. It didn’t matter the season, John had a toy for every adventure.
John is survived by his daughter, Danna (Rich) Smith; grandson Justin; granddaughter Brenna (Cody) Anderson; and great-grandson Bentley; daughter Nikki Thompson and grandson Destyn. He is also survived by brothers Mike, Kip (Sylvia) and Todd; sisters Ellen and Nancy (Wade); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jean; and brother Leo.
A celebration of John’s life will take place at the North Fork in June 2021. All family and friends are welcomed. Date and time to be announced.