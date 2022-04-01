John Blosser, 45, of Culdesac, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born Dec. 22, 1976, in Logan, Ohio, to Charles Standley and Julia Blosser.
John married Amanda Cain on Aug. 9, 2003, in Stockport, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Blosser; sons Austin and Rocky Blosser; daughter Grace Blosser; mother Julia Campbell; father-in-law, Charles Nims; and friend, Jim Johnson, all of Culdesac. John is preceded in death by his father, Charles Standley; brother, Rocky L. Blosser; and uncle Billy Spears.