John Arnold Mock, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, with his wife by his side.
He was born April 8, 1942, in Lewiston to John Martin and Marjorie Greer Mock.
Growing up, he lived in a variety of places through Idaho, California and Oregon. He was involved in Little League baseball as a boy.
After graduating from high school in Halfway, Ore., John spent a year attending the University of Idaho before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1966. He met Melva E. Denney in 1966 while working construction, building the Hells Canyon Dam. They were introduced through Melva’s older brother, Sam, who was working with John at the time. John and Melva were married Nov. 23, 1966. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this past year.
John and Melva made their home in Boise, where he continued his work in construction and Melva worked doing payroll for Mountain Bell Telephone Co. Their daughter Veronica was born during this time. They moved to Meridian in 1977, where their daughter Shannon was born two years later.
The family moved to Moscow in 1992 for Melva to return to finish her college degree from the University of Idaho. John also returned to school, finishing both his bachelors and master’s degrees during their time in Moscow.
While in Moscow, John helped with the organization and marketing of various community projects, including doing marketing/fundraising for the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail. He also helped put together bringing the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to Moscow.
Upon finishing their degrees, John and Melva returned to Lewiston, where John had a job doing marketing and promoting tourism in the greater Clarkston area. After retiring, he and Melva were involved in organizing, building and running the First Territorial Capitol of Idaho Revitalization Project Inc. re-constructing Idaho’s first territorial capitol building in Lewiston and opening it for community members and visitors alike to visit and enjoy the artifacts and Idaho’s history.
John’s interests included history, camping, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Mayflower Society, having been descended from John Alden and Priscilla Mullins.
John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Melva; daughter Veronica and husband Scott, of Winchester, Ky., daughter Shannon, of Seattle; granddaughter Sofia, of Bernice, La.; sister Cathleen McFadden and husband the Honorable Patrick McFadden, of St. Maries; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2 at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements by Merchant Funeral Home.