John Anthony Goodwater, 48, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home.
John was born March, 19, 1973, to Ronald and Mary Goodwater. He was a jack of all trades — he enjoyed painting, and was a car and boat mechanic.
He is survived by his daughters, Veronica Marie Etter, Sydni Jayne Monson and Isabelle Antonella Goodwater; father Ronald Goodwater; brother Jason Goodwater; and grandchildren, Lilith and Freyia Monson. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Goodwater.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. March 19 at The Chapman Room, 1465 Poplar St., Clarkston.