John Allen Rosholt died in peace Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home in Twin Falls. He was 81.
John was born Dec. 21, 1937, in Lewiston, to parents Allen Ernest and Dorothy Berger Rosholt. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955. John attended the University of Idaho, where he was a proud member and president of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. John participated in the ROTC program, graduating as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army, with a degree in political science, in 1959. After two years of service, he returned to the university and earned a bachelor’s of law and admission to the Idaho State Bar in 1964.
After meeting at the University of Idaho, John married the love of his life, Karen Rae Fisher, of Port Angeles, Wash., in July 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potlatch.
Although a true North Idaho man who worked long summers with his father in the Clearwater National Forest, John ventured to southern Idaho, the state’s epicenter of agriculture, for his law practice. He started with the firm of Parry, Robertson, Daly & Larson from 1964 to 1979, later forming Nelson, Rosholt, Robertson, Tolman & Tucker from 1979 to 1990; Rosholt, Robertson & Tucker from 1990 to 2001; and ultimately Barker, Rosholt & Simpson from 2001 to 2019. John’s collaboration with his partners and mentorship of new attorneys was unparalleled.
John and Karen built their amazing life together in Twin Falls, where they volunteered, supported the community and raised their children. The Twin Falls Rotary recognized John as a Paul Harris Fellow. The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce recognized John with a Lifetime Achievement Award. John served and held leadership positions on countless boards of directors, making Twin Falls and the state of Idaho a better place.
Apart from John’s civic life, he and Karen were famous hosts. An invitation to their home was admission to an unforgettable night filled with laughter, great food, drinks and hours of conversation. John and Karen built an incredible network of friends and colleagues spanning generations, creating lifelong memories.
John loved everything golf. Working early mornings at the Lewiston Country Club, John was able to start playing at age 11, quickly becoming a scratch golfer by age 14. After high school, he lettered for the University of Idaho, leading the team to a conference title and berth in the NCAA championship in 1959. After college, John enjoyed a successful amateur career, playing in tournaments across the state.
He found his favorite course at the Blue Lakes Country Club, where he won several club championships and served as the club’s president and ambassador. A member for more than 50 years, John spent countless days perfecting his craft on its incomparable fairways and greens. John was the club’s living historian, always ready to retell past stories of a particular shot, round or party. He relished this unique property and its natural beauty, never taking it for granted.
John was a lawyer’s lawyer. He received national and statewide recognition for his achievements, including the Idaho State Bar’s prestigious Distinguished Lawyer Award in 2004. John was a close confidant to several state and national dignitaries, notably the late Sen. James A. McClure, who he worked closely with for decades. John was known as Idaho’s premiere expert on water law. He successfully guided clients and policymakers through complex issues all over the state. From the Upper Snake River Basin to Hells Canyon, John provided invaluable advice and representation to the irrigation community. His fingerprints can be found on every major water issue and legislation, from the Snake River Basin Adjudication to conjunctive water right administration. John represented his clients with the utmost integrity and compassion. Anyone lucky enough to be represented by John quickly recognized that he was more than a lawyer, he was your true friend.
Always a Vandal, John was inducted into both the Alumni Hall of Fame (2013) and the Athletic Hall of Fame (2016) at UI. John supported the university throughout his career, establishing the John A. Rosholt Roundtable for Visiting Professionals and serving on the advisory council for the College of Law, as well as the advisory council for the College of Letters & Social Sciences. John and Karen are longtime ambassadors and loyal supporters of the university and have been recognized with numerous other awards. The Rosholts valued their Vandal family as their own.
In addition to his distinguished career, John’s sharp mind, quick wit, generous ways and unique ability to stay connected with family, friends and colleagues will define his lasting legacy. He cherished all of the relationships that he built and thoughtfully maintained across the country. His extended network of colleagues and friends was never more evident than what has been shown to the family this week. John lived a full life. His love for his family and friends will endure throughout time.
John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen, and their three children, Bekki Ann Madron (Brett), in Lewiston, Kirsten Rae Lehman (Brad Govreau), in Meridian, Idaho, and John Patrick Rosholt, in Seattle. John was the oldest of six children, and is survived by sisters Mary Allen Rosholt, in Lewiston, Betty Riebe (Gary), in Lewiston, and Jan Stout (Richard) in Richland; and brothers Bill Rosholt (Sondra), in La Grande, Ore., and Dick Rosholt (Teresa), in Lewiston, along with their families; grandchildren Brittaney Madron O’Leary (Michael), Morgan Lehman, Max Lehman, Brady Govreau and Matt Govreau; and great-grandson Liam Patrick O’Leary.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E., Twin Falls. A reception will be held immediately following the service. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
In John’s memory, please consider a donation to the “John and Karen Rosholt Elementary Education Scholarship” at the following mailing address: University of Idaho Foundation Inc., 875 Perimeter Drive, MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844-3143.
