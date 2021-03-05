John Bergen Sr. passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with his son and daughter by his side.
Dad was born March 5, 1927, (today would have been his 94th birthday) on a ranch about 5 miles east of Martinsdale, Mont., known as the Raymond Place. He joined brother Oswald and sister Jean, with Stanley and Alvie to follow.
In 1936, his family moved to Martinsdale, where Dad completed eighth grade. After his parents’ divorce, his mother and younger brothers moved to Big Timber. Dad stayed behind and, at age 14, worked odd jobs so he could travel by train every Monday morning to a nearby town to attend ninth grade. He paid room and board for the week, returning home by train every Friday. Dad did not return the next year as it became too expensive.
For the next year and a half, Dad lived alone at the family home with his dad, coming into town most weekends. At age 15, Dad got his driver’s license so he could haul cattle into Billings. Dad would load the cattle, make the two-hour trip to Billings, leave the cattle at the stock sale, drive back two hours so he could load his truck with coal to make home deliveries. Dad finally moved to Big Timber to be with his brothers and mother.
In Big Timber, Dad worked at a car dealership as a mechanic. He met Elaine {Sadie} Shipton and soon they were dating. Dad was still 17 when he joined the U.S. Navy on a DOE (duration of emergency). After basic training, Dad returned to Big Timber on leave and married Elaine. Dad returned to San Diego and was eventually stationed on a repair ship in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged in May 1946. He returned to Big Timber to start married life and a family. Dad often worked three jobs to support his growing family. They moved to Harlowton, Mont., as job opportunities were better. In 1953, a trip brought them to Lewiston and they decided to move here. Dad got on at Potlatch the day he applied. It was a job he held for 37 years. His brother Stan moved here with his family and eventually his mother, stepdad and aunt moved here.
In 1960, Dad went into partnership with his brother Stan and two others in the operation of Smittys Pancake House. Two of the partners left after a few months. Dad and Stan continued to operate it for a few years until Stan bought Dad out. Dad then bought the Chicken Broaster on 21st Street, which he operated for about three years.
Being down to just one job finally freed up time for Dad and Mom to have fun traveling, boating and camping. Mom’s untimely death in 1987 left Dad with two more years before retirement. Dad was introduced to Geraldine Heron in September 1988. They hit it off and were married Jan. 25, 1989, the year Dad was to retire. Potlatch asked him to delay retirement for one year to train people on the new computer system, which he did.
After Dad retired, his many projects began. With help from son John, he built a dining room onto the house and a large carport off his shop. Dad helped build an event center at their church, Tammany Baptist. Dad and Geri did a lot of traveling, camping and entertaining. Geraldine passed away in April 2015. Dad spent the last few years of his life puttering around the home he had for 54 years, while his son and daughter kept an eye on him. Up until November 2019, Dad took a drive every day, weather permitting. After COVID-19 came to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Dad choose to stay home.
Dad always had a great positive attitude, feeling he was blessed to have had two wonderful wives and kids who loved him. Dad was proud of his service in the Navy and for years never left the house without his WWII hat on. He also joined the National Guard and was honorably discharged in February 1952.
We would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Gould, who kept such good care of Dad. Also a very special thanks to Dr. Baldeck, who treated Dad for years. He took time, showed respect and was a devoted caregiver. God bless you both.
Dad will be missed, but our lives are richer for having him as a dad. He is now our guardian angel.
Dad is survived by son John Bergen Jr. (Barb), daughter Donna Weber (Mike), nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter (whom he got to meet and get five generation pictures with), and several stepchildren.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Oswald, Stan, Alvie; sister Jean; sons Gary and David Bergen; grandsons John A. Bergen III and Brad McCammon; and granddaughter Tina Bergen.
As per Dad’s request, no service will be held. Cremation has taken place.