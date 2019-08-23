Joetta May Pfeifer, 87, of Culdesac, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at River Mountain Village Advance Care in Newport, Wash.
Joetta was born to Bob and Anna May (Kole) Leachman on Nov. 16, 1931, in Lewiston. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948. She was a lifelong resident of the Lewiston area with her husband, John Pfeifer. In 1960, they bought St. Joseph Mission Church and preserved it for nearly 60 years.
She was a part of the Kateri Circle at Sacred Heart Church in Lapwai.
Joetta is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Scott) Easton, of Newport, Wash.; son John (Debby) Pfeifer, of Salt Lake City; sister Darlene (John) Williams, of Lewiston; sister-in-law Edna Leachman, of Lewiston; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Pfeifer; son Buddy Pfeifer; and brother Bobby Leachman.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Mission Cemetery.