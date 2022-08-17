Joel Patrick Sheehan Ruhle passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was born Oct. 5, 1978, to Beryl Johnson and Michael Sheehan in Juneau, Alaska. He was later adopted by Beulah and Sanford Ruhle. Joel is a direct descendant of the Tlingit Indian Tribe of Alaska. Joel was very proud to be a part of the Tlingit Tribe, and often played his drums for his friends during late night adventures. He talked of stories and shared them with his friends and family.

Joel decided to go to college to become a social worker. He earned his Associate of Science degree, then earned his Bachelor of Arts in social work, and finally went back to Boise State University (he loved Boise State, Go Broncos) where he earned his master’s degree in social work. Joel held several jobs as a social worker helping others. At the time of his passing, he worked as a social worker at the VA in Lewiston, helping other people who came back from serving our great country.

Recommended for you