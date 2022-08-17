Joel Patrick Sheehan Ruhle passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was born Oct. 5, 1978, to Beryl Johnson and Michael Sheehan in Juneau, Alaska. He was later adopted by Beulah and Sanford Ruhle. Joel is a direct descendant of the Tlingit Indian Tribe of Alaska. Joel was very proud to be a part of the Tlingit Tribe, and often played his drums for his friends during late night adventures. He talked of stories and shared them with his friends and family.
Joel decided to go to college to become a social worker. He earned his Associate of Science degree, then earned his Bachelor of Arts in social work, and finally went back to Boise State University (he loved Boise State, Go Broncos) where he earned his master’s degree in social work. Joel held several jobs as a social worker helping others. At the time of his passing, he worked as a social worker at the VA in Lewiston, helping other people who came back from serving our great country.
Joel’s passions included playing cribbage, paddle boarding, fishing, hunting and anything in the outdoors. Joel really did not find much that he did not like to do. He enjoyed tinkering on his beloved red Bronco, which he affectionately named Ethel after his wife’s middle name. He loved that Bronco and had started to restore it. He was looking forward to running her down the road with the top off. Joel loved to travel with his family to all places, and never sat still for long. He was always making plans and living life to the fullest. He did lots of things in his short life. His favorite thing to do was to be with his wife and family. Joel was a jack of all trades — at least half a jack of all trades ... Joel never met a stranger — ever. He could meet someone one time and they would be friends for life.
Joel served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved his county with his whole heart. He served actively in Iraq. During his time in the Army, he was awarded the following: Parachutist Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, W/M Device, Combat Action Badge, Army Lapel Button, Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award and Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar. The stories from his time in war were shorter and more tragic but no less proud than those stories told of his heritage.
Joel is survived by his wife, Rachel, the love of his life. He is also survived by two daughters, Alani Jones and Gracie Ruhle, and two stepsons, Jayden Boren, and Jacoby Whipple. He is also survived by his biological mom, Beryl, and numerous brothers, sisters and friends.
Joel will be missed and never forgotten. We love you, Joel. Always and forever.
A funeral will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. There will be a celebration of life from 4-8 p.m. at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.