Joe Biel Darrington, 78, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, while under hospice care in Coeur d’Alene.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Lewis and Clark Memorial Gardens.
Joe was born in Minnesota to James and Josephine Darrington in 1942.
He moved to Troy with his parents in 1956.
He worked for the Moscow School District as a janitor for more than 30 years. He spent most of his adult life in Potlatch with his wife, Jeannie. He also volunteered for the Potlatch ambulance and fire service. His last year was spent residing in the Bishop House of Pullman, and he talked highly of the staff and considered them like family.
He is survived by his siblings, Jane, Jeff and Jerome. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie, his parents, and his siblings, James (Bill), Judy and John.
In lieu of flowers, Joe requested that in his memory, donations be made to the Potlatch Rural Fire District.