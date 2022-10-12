JoDean Moore

JoDean Moore, longtime Moscow resident, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Lewiston North of Cascadia. She was 87.

JoDean Moore was born May 26, 1935, at Harper, Kan., to Earl H. and Ethel Mae Bain Moore. She grew up there, graduating from high school at Harper. She then enrolled at Phillip’s University at Enid, Okla., graduating with a Bachelor of Science. She taught at Jefferson High School in the Denver area for four years. She attended night and summer school and in 1963 obtained her master’s degree from Colorado University at Boulder, Colo. She moved to California and taught physical education and science at Palo Alto for 15 years.