Joanne Reynolds

We lost our beloved Joanne on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, as she walked into our Lord’s arms, leaving pain to welcome pure love and joy.
On April 11, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Joanne, along with her “tag-a-long” twin was born to Ernest and Mary Simon. One and two years later, her brother Doug and sister Judy were born. In 1944, Mary and her four children boarded a bus to Long Beach, Calif. Ernest was in the South Pacific, fighting World War II. In 1945, he came home and the family moved to Oakland, Calif. Joanne’s brother Charles completed the family in 1948.
Joanne’s young years were filled with fun, playing games of the ’50s and she was a master at marbles. Saturdays were spent at the 20-cent movies. Joanne and her twin sister Jeanne loved being twins and they always dressed alike.
Joanne met Jerry Reynolds, on Aug. 18, 1960, and they married on Dec. 9, 1960. Their daughter Jeri was born in 1961 and their son Todd was born in 1966.
Seventeen years ago, much to her twin sister’s delight, Joanne and Jerry moved to Lewiston.
During Joanne and Jeanne’s mature years, they took to the challenges of escaping their shyness by engaging in their “Impossible Dreams” by traveling. Some of the places they went to were Hawaii, El Paso, Texas and Maine. They also went to Los Angeles to research geneology; Twinsburg, Ohio, to attend the twins convention; and Nova Scotia for the Celtic Colours music festival.
Joanne lost Jerry in 2020, after 60 years of marriage and her sadness was great.
Joanne was preceded in passing by her parents, sister Judy, brother Doug and her loving husband Jerry.
Joanne leaves her daughter Jeri and her husband John, her son Todd and his wife Shannon, her granddaughter Delaney and many nieces and nephews. Joanne was “Granny #2” to her twin’s young grandchildren.
Joanne and Jerry’s spiritual family were the Cowboy Church and Congregational Presbyterian Church of Lewiston. Pastor Steve Wilbraham of the Congregational Presbyterian Church will lead a memorial for Joanne and Jerry at 10 a.m., Sept. 10, at Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.