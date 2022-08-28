Joanne Reynolds

We lost our beloved Joanne on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, as she walked into our Lord’s arms, leaving pain to welcome pure love and joy.

On April 11, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Joanne, along with her “tag-a-long” twin was born to Ernest and Mary Simon. One and two years later, her brother Doug and sister Judy were born. In 1944, Mary and her four children boarded a bus to Long Beach, Calif. Ernest was in the South Pacific, fighting World War II. In 1945, he came home and the family moved to Oakland, Calif. Joanne’s brother Charles completed the family in 1948.

