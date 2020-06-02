JoAnne Nelson Pedersen, 85, passed away peacefully at her Lewiston home Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was born April 21, 1935, to Walter and Marie Edwards in Lewiston.
JoAnne attended schools here and graduated in 1953. She worked at various places in town, including Knotts Ice Cream, Hilltop Cafe, Anne and Dago’s Snack Bar, Sambos and Coppies.
JoAnne married George Nelson in November 1955. They raised four children, Karen, Rhonda, Wendy and Cheryl. She was a homemaker and liked to cook and bake. She also enjoyed yard sales, camping, fishing and spending time going to the activities of her children. There were always cookies and graham crackers filled with frosting left on the counter when we came home from school. She also liked to dress us up for every occasion. Not an Easter went by without her buying us dresses, hats, socks, shoes, gloves and purses.
She married Boyd Pedersen in 2004. They enjoyed laughing together, traveling and going to church. They also enjoyed having lunch on Fridays with their friends, sitting outside, and watching old Westerns on TV.
JoAnne is survived by her husband, Boyd; her daughters, Karen (Michael) Pedersen, Rhonda Baker, Wendy (Marty) Clemenhagen and Cheryl (Jim) Peterson; extended family Janet (Leonard) Loreen, Greg (Robin) Pedersen, Teresa (Mike) Reaves and Kim (Matt) Talbot; numerous grandkids, great- and great-great-grandkids. They were the absolute joy of her life.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Thank you to Elite Hospice for your help and support during this time.