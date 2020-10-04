Joanne McCormack, 90, of Asotin, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, of causes attributed to advanced age.
Joanne was born April 18, 1930, in Twin Falls. The only child of Helen and Estell Hopkins, she was raised in Boise, graduating from Boise High School in 1948.
She went on to attend the University of Idaho, receiving her bachelor’s degree in education in 1952. Throughout her life, she was fond of sharing stories of her happy years at U of I. Joanne was fully engaged in campus life in many facets, notably Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, the Vandaleers Concert Choir and the university’s newspaper, the Argonaut. She met fellow Vandal and future husband Stewart McCormack during their senior year. The couple married at St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral in Boise in the summer of 1952.
Following the birth of their two children, the family moved to Las Vegas in 1963. Joanne continued her teaching career as a Title I remedial reading teacher in the Clark County School District for 12 years. The family spent many weekends boating on Lake Mead with their wide group of boating friends and volunteered for the Coast Guard Auxiliary, where she had the opportunity to assist stranded boaters. A highlight of her life in southern Nevada included a 10-day Colorado River rafting adventure for college credit.
In 1978, the family moved to Lewiston, allowing for Stewart to return to work the McCormack family 21 Ranch near Waha. Joanne pitched in to help with harvest tasks and particularly enjoyed driving the grain truck as it provided her with hours of solitude to read books. While in Lewiston, Joanne engaged in a variety of hobbies and interests, including sewing, crafting, reading, bird-watching, walking and supporting LCSC women’s basketball. As part of the Church of the Nativity congregation, she was choir director, altar guild director, chancel guild, vestry member and coordinator of fresh wreathmaking efforts for the annual Christmas Bazaar. She was fond of world travel and some of her more extensive journeys took her to England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Israel and China. She spent several summers backpacking in various wilderness areas in the northwestern U.S. She also participated in the mammoth fossil dig at Tolo Lake near Grangeville.
Joanne was active in many civic and philanthropic organizations, often taking a leadership role. Groups included P.E.O., culminating with being Idaho state president, Lewiston Library Board for 18 years, Tsceminicum Club, NW Children’s Home, the Chinese Temple Restoration, University of Idaho alumni association and Asotin Tomorrow Community Revitalization. She was instrumental in seeing the dream of building a city library in Lewiston finally become reality in 2013.
Joanne is survived by her two children and four grandchildren.
Memorial service plans are deferred to a future date when wider participation by those who knew and loved Joanne will be possible. To honor Joanne’s life, her family encourages contributions in her name to your favorite charity, to the Lewiston Library at www.lewistonlibrary.org, or P.E.O. at www.peointernational.org.