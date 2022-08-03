Joanne Marie Nubbe

Joan Marie Nubbe, 81, of Kooskia, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 26, 2022, at home with her dear friend by her side.

Joan was born Feb. 9, 1941, to Emil and Mardell Hertel, on her sister Patricia’s second birthday, in Brainerd, Minn. Joan grew up in Brainerd and attended school there.