Joanne Marie Nubbe

Joan Marie Nubbe, 81, of Kooskia, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 26, 2022, at home with her dear friend by her side.
Joan was born Feb. 9, 1941, to Emil and Mardell Hertel, on her sister Patricia’s second birthday, in Brainerd, Minn. Joan grew up in Brainerd and attended school there.
On Feb. 14, 1961, she married John Martin Lampert. They had one daughter, Angela Renee Lampert (Rose). They divorced within a year. Joanne and Angela resided in her parents’ home until Aug. 24, 1969, when she married Mylan “Mickey” Eugene Nubbe. Shortly after, they moved to Janesville, Wis., where Mickey worked for the post office and Joan worked as a milker on a dairy farm and grew a prize-winning garden. They returned to Brainerd in 1974, then moved to Fridley, Minn., in 1977. Joan worked at various jobs as a waitress and custodian. In 1978, the USDA transferred Mickey to Boise where they stayed until Mickey’s death in 1998. She moved to the Camas Prairie to be near her daughter, Angela, and family.
In 2005, she met the dearest friend of her life, Edith Mitchell. In December 2015, Joan became roommates with Edith at her home. They had many fun adventures over the past seven years and helped many elderly in their community. Edith loved Joan like a sister, and the feeling was mutual. Joan took her last breath in Edie’s arms.
Joanne is survived by her best friend, Edith Mitchell; daughter Angela; grandsons Bo (Laura) Rose, of Greencreek, and Austin (Chris) Rose, of Lewiston; granddaughters Jessica Rose (Cali), Robin Rose and Patience Rose, both of Lewiston; and great-grandchildren Makayla and Thomas Rose, Olivia and Corbin Rose, and Faith Walton. She was also blessed with five bonus grandchildren she had yet to meet, and six bonus great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Terry (Brenda) Hertel, of Arizonia, Jeff (Wendy) Hertel, of Wisconsin, and sister Shirley Hertel Baumgartner, of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Mardell Hertel, brothers Jim and Henry, sister Patricia Dauber, her husband of 28 years, Mickey, and her son-in-law, Robert Rose Jr., of Lewiston.
There will be a graveside service for Joannie at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ferdinand Cemetery. The service will be followed by a luncheon at 1365 Meadow Creek Road, Greencreek.