Joanne Swanson, 84 — whose treats, witty humor or hugs you may have encountered — entered into eternal life with Jesus on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, and is now pain-free.
Mom was born in 1938 to Bruce and Agnes (Pearson) Glenn in Troy, where she graduated in 1956. She and Rudy Swanson were married in 1958 and Mom became quite the homemaker as they raised two daughters. They lived in Clarkston, Grangeville and Craigmont before retiring to Lewiston.
Mom was a free spirit and active in the church, community and family activities. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing the family clothing and quilting. She was quite an artist and painted several scenes of local sites. Her artistry was not only seen on the canvas but in the kitchen, where many enjoyed her culinary delights made from scratch. She was an avid reader, and was especially interested in history. Her family always felt she should have been on “Jeopardy.”
We are blessed to have had such a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved the Lord. She is forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rudy, and her parents. She is survived by daughters Colleen (Greg) Merrill and Alia (Jim) Riggers, of Winchester; grandsons Dane (Andrea) Merrill and Paul (April) Merrill, both of Lewiston, and granddaughter Britt Merrill, of Lewiston; and six great-grandchildren.
The service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, with Mark Brewster officiating.
Memorial donations may be sent to Life Choices Clinic, Lewis Clark Animal Shelter or a charity of your choosing.
We would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Royal Plaza and Tri-State Memorial Hospital for your loving care of our mother.