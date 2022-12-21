Joanne “Jo” Arthur passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Joanne was surrounded by loved ones and family in her final days. Joanne lived a loving life, throughout many parts of the Southwest and Northwest. Joanne was born March 19, 1952, in Lapwai.

To her siblings she is known as Penny. Joanne wasn’t a materialistic person and gave what she had. She was generous with donating her time and helping at many community events. She offered to make her famous fry bread at many of these as well as family functions. She loved to sweat and spend time with her friends gossiping. Many knew her as the “Indian telegraph.” She was the biggest devoted fan of the Zags. Many people got to know her well from the Arthur Fireworks stand.