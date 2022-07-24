JoAnn Strong Frost, caring mom, grandma and friend, left this world Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the age of 83.

She was born June 6, 1939, in Lewiston to Harleigh and Emma Strong and was the youngest of 10 children. She lived most of her life in Lewiston and was a member of the Lewiston High School class of 1957.

Recommended for you