JoAnn Strong Frost, caring mom, grandma and friend, left this world Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the age of 83.
She was born June 6, 1939, in Lewiston to Harleigh and Emma Strong and was the youngest of 10 children. She lived most of her life in Lewiston and was a member of the Lewiston High School class of 1957.
She married John Williams in 1958 and had two sons, Ryan and Mark Williams. They later divorced.
She married Mike Frost in 1969 and had two more children, Michael “Mikey” and Michelle Frost.
She worked at Tri-State Outfitters and Lullabye Lane before venturing into running her own successful businesses. She purchased The Dance Boutique in 1983 and later opened Electric Beach Tanning salon in Moscow. In 1990, she moved the tanning business to Lewiston and it was located next door to her son Mark’s sportscard shop, where they enjoyed working side by side for many years.
In her retirement, she enjoyed spending more time by her pool, which was always open for family, friends and her grandkids. Her other interests included browsing thrift stores and yard sales, baking goodies for her family and spoiling her many dogs, including her favorite Chinese crested pups.
JoAnn was an animal lover, and any pet in her care had hit the jackpot. She valued her independence and took pride in maintaining the same house she lived in for more than 50 years, including mowing her own lawn into her 80s.
Joann was always young at heart and loved keeping up with her eight grandkids and hearing about their life adventures. She was especially close with her two youngest granddaughters Emily and Sophie Cone.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, eight older siblings, sons Ryan Williams and Mikey Frost and grandson Dakota Cone.
She is survived by her sister Janet “DeeDee” Gregg, children Mark Williams (Lori) and Michelle Cone (Mike) and grandchildren Bo, Amy and Lane Williams, Emily and Sophie Cone, Brant, James and Matt Williams and six great-grandchildren. She will also be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews as their favorite Aunt Jo. She leaves behind her two dogs, CoCo and Maggie, who are being lovingly cared for by Debbie and Dave Yeoman.
Joann requested no funeral service. If you would like to honor her memory, please help rescue a needy pet or donate your time and or money to any one of the many great local animal rescue groups.