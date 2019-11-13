Johanna “Joann” Marie Lathrop was reunited in heaven with her mother, Grace (Blankenship) Lathrop, and her father, Hobert Lathrop, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
She was born Aug. 2, 1958, in Lewiston, and resided in Asotin. Joann was raised by her loving parents until the untimely loss of her mother when Joann was 12. Although a mother can never be replaced, Joann was blessed with several people in her life, including her sister, Teresa (Lathrop) Rosholt, her aunt, Donna (Blankenship) Jones, and her father, who raised Joann and her sister on his own.
As an adult, she was blessed with her stepmother, Marie Lathrop (deceased), as well as stepsister Barbara Anderson. Joann was cared for by her devoted father, Hobert, with whom she resided until his death in 2010.
Joann was referred to as “Cutie” during her childhood years by relatives, and later affectionately as “Aunt” by her great-nephews. She loved music, especially the Bee Gees, and delighted in Disney movies, especially “Frozen.” She enjoyed playing board games, doing crafts and cheering for her favorite sports teams, the Mariners and Seahawks.
Joann is survived by her sister, Teresa (Dick) Rosholt; her aunt, Donna Jones; her stepsister, Barbara Anderson; as well as her nieces, Danielle Rosholt and Andrea Rosholt; and Danielle’s children, Joann’s great-nephews, Logan, Wesley, Cooper and Cash.
A celebration of Joann’s life, as well as God’s promise of heaven everlasting, will be held 1-3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the home of Teresa and Dick Rosholt, 3503 Fifth St., Lewiston.