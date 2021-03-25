JoAnn L. Brown-Sonder, 55, resident of Plummer, Idaho, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
She was born to Duane and Henrietta (Finley) Brown on Nov. 16, 1965, in Spokane. JoAnn grew up in Pierce and graduated from Timberline High School with the Class of 1984. Following high school, JoAnn attended Portland State University. She then went on to Spokane Community College, where she earned her associate degree. She later attended Eastern Washington University where she worked in their Ucut Program while she was working on her teaching certificate.
JoAnn met Stacey Sonder on a salmon fishing trip in southern Idaho. Later he was asked to come help move furniture for her. He asked her out to dinner and a movie, making their first date officially Jan. 29, 1986. The couple fell in love right away and started their family. They married June 9, 1990, in DeSmet, Idaho, and made their home in Plummer.
JoAnn was an enrolled member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and went to work for the tribe in 1986. She held positions in their finance, billing and purchasing departments. She held her position for more than 30 years. She also enjoyed coaching volleyball and basketball for the Plummer School District. This was a job that she loved and thoroughly enjoyed. JoAnn liked taking pictures, picking huckleberries and going on road trips whether it was for the day or a weekend. She found great joy in taking her grandchildren on shopping trips, and their adventures would consist of being out all day and returning home late in the evening. She very much loved her family, and the time she spent with them she was always sure to make special. Holidays were always a big deal for JoAnn and she always made them special. She also enjoyed her plants, her garden, wind chimes, Pokémon GO and was a huge Prince fan.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Stacey, at their home in Plummer; her children, Andrew Brown-Sonder (Kristina Duncan), of Coeur d’Alene, Adrian Brown-Sonder, Avery Brown-Sonder and Archer Brown-Sonder, all of Plummer; stepchildren Reanna (Mike) Hendrickx, of Plummer, and Justin (Marquette) Hendrickx, of Spokane; her father, Duane Brown, of Plummer; siblings Janet (Tom) Clark, of Lewiston, Bill (Tina) Brown, of Plummer, Shamara Brown, of Lewiston, Gary (Sondra) Brown, of Plummer, and Linda Bart, of Nespelem, Wash.; 14 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Henrietta Brown; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marvin and Susie Sonder; and her grandparents, Earl and Eldna Brown and Pat and Lucy Finley.
Rosary was recited March 18 at the Rose Creek Longhouse in Worley, Idaho. A Mass of Christian Burial was March 19 at the Rose Creek Longhouse. JoAnn was laid to rest following services at the Sacred Heart Mission Cemetery in DeSmet, followed by a dinner back at the Longhouse in Worley. Please visit JoAnn’s online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com.