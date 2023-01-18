JoAnn Kingsley

JoAnn Kingsley, 85, of Lewiston, passed away of complications of dementia at Serenity Place in Lewiston on Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023. She flew away to join her beloved husband Don, who passed on Aug. 11, 2022.

JoAnn was a “coal miner’s daughter,” born in Bolair, W.Va., on Oct. 16, 1937, of Arley and Retha Mason. With her six brothers and only sister, they lived in a small house that was built by their dad. They were given new shoes in the fall and went barefoot every summer. The family bought used clothes by the bag-full and wore anything that fit. When she was 15, JoAnn and her family moved to St. Maries so Arley, suffering from black lung, could begin working in the timber industry and her mom, Retha, could work occasionally as a logging camp cook.