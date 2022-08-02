JoAnn Eacker

JoAnn Eacker, 85, a longtime resident of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She had suffered a stroke in April and was working hard on her recovery. She was born in the Troy hospital to Lloyd and Agnes May. She attended school there and graduated from Troy High School. JoAnn had two sisters and one brother. She married Lyle shortly after graduation and had 62½ years of adventures together. They raised two children, had three grandsons and five great-grandchildren. Her family was her joy and she had tremendous love for all.

JoAnn started working in the Troy Theater during her high school years. She worked at the Bonanza Store in Lewiston for four years and then went on to work as an instructional aide for Lewiston and Tammany School Districts. She worked 26½ years helping kids in the classroom, keeping them safe on the playground and working in the cafeteria. She established special relationships with all the students and teachers she worked with.