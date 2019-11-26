Joan Sue (Flomer) Munkers, 87, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Spokane due to heart failure.
She was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Moscow.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina (Curt) Jordan; son Jeff (Serena) Munkers; sister Sandra McLam, of Lewiston; and six grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Harriet and Ervin E. Flomer, and sister Nancy Bracht.
She was a Lewiston High School graduate in the Class of 1950. Joan was a teacher for more than 30 years at Libby Junior High in Spokane.
A service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Spokane. Burial will follow at the Genesee Lutheran City Cemetery.