Joan Schultz-Wallace died peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022, age 95 at Cascadia of Lewiston of Acute Respiratory Failure with two of her children at her bedside.
Joan Schultz-Wallace, nee L. Joan Eyberg was born in Duluth, Minn., on Oct. 10, 1926, the youngest of three and only daughter. Her brothers have preceded her in death.
At the age of 6, Jo (affectionately known by many) moved to Minneapolis, where she graduated from high school and went on to St. Olaf College for two years. She transferred to the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1948 in Business/Psychology.
At the U of M, Joan met Art Schultz, who was a freshman after returning from his enlistment in the U.S. Navy and his time spent in the Pacific Theater. They married June 4, 1949, and left for a honeymoon through the national parks on the way to Wyoming where Art was employed as a fire lookout on a 11,000 foot peak in the Blackhawk National Forest. It was a lesson in learning to cook at high altitude or starve. They learned. This first year was a precursor to 53 years of marriage and the raising of five children.
Daughter Nancy was born in Minneapolis in 1950. Art graduated in forestry and accepted a job as a Forester for the Potlatch Corporation. Joan and Art packed up and moved to the end of a dirt road in Northern Idaho to live in the lumber town called Headquarters, where they spent the next five years and were blessed with many friendships that lasted a lifetime. Scott was born in 1951 and Sandy followed in 1955. The family moved to Lewiston to allow for better education opportunities where Rick was born in 1957 and Kim followed in 1965. Art continued to work in Headquarters Monday through Friday for years as Jo managed the household and children.
Joan went back to school at the University of Idaho for a teaching certificate and later obtained a Masters degree in Education and began her teaching career in 1963 at McSorley Elementary, where she spent 10 years. Jo and a fellow teacher Wanda Rudolph were instrumental in developing a new pilot program in the State of Idaho for gifted/talented students called NOVA. Jo took great pride in education throughout her life both personally and professionally.
Jo retired in 1982 and joined Art and many friends for international travel and Elder Hostel visits in the United States. The two of them loved the diversity of culture and ethnicity and passed that trait down to their children and grandchildren who have subsequently traveled far and wide with open hearts and minds.
Religion was an anchor in the lives of Joan and Art. They were early and lifetime members of Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston, and donated much time and energy to the betterment of the church and its ideals. Jo spent a lifetime of service to the church as the organist for 27 years, choir director, Sunday school teacher and helped with Sunday communion preparation, as well as so many other acts of devotion and kindness to her church community. Joan worked for almost 30 years delivering Meals on Wheels and was active as a volunteer in the Hospice program for the sick and dying.
Art passed away in 2002, leaving Jo to continue her many activities on her own. She loved to travel and visited her grandchildren whenever she could. She took great pride in her Norwegian longevity and in her fitness, attending water aerobics, and keeping her mind sharp with a lifetime passion for bridge and crossword puzzles. The Symphony and Civic Theater were supported with her passion for the local arts. Joan was an avid reader and always had an opinion, which she readily shared.
After several years, Joan met Bill Wallace in 2007 and was infused with a renewed energy for life. Friday evenings were often spent dancing the night away with youthful vigor. The two married in 2008 but unfortunately, Bill became ill and passed away within a year.
Joan had a full life of love for her extended family and service to her church and community. Joan leaves behind her daughter Nancy and her children Nick, Heidi and Emily; her son Scott (Elaine) and their children Kendra and Devin; daughter Sandy (Tim) Chetwood and their children Katie and Molly; son Rick his children Grete, Kyle and Kara; and daughter Kim (Joe) McKeough and their daughter Madison. In addition, she leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, who all will grow up with the legacy Joan left behind as a wife, mother and matriarch of the family. She was greatly saddened by the passing of her great-grandson Ethan this past August.
Special thanks extended to Diane, RN at her primary care physician’s office, Dr. Kim and Carley RN at St. Joe’s Cardiology, Patty her home helper, Advanced Hospice and all the staff at Cascadia of Lewiston. You all exemplify the gift of caring and compassion. We appreciated all of you.
Donations may be made in her name to any hospice in your local area. A memorial service will follow at a later date.