Joan Rebecca Selders, 75

Joan Rebecca Selders passed from this life into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. She was undoubtedly overjoyed to reunite with her daughter, Michalene, her mother, her aunt and many other loved ones who had passed before her. She had been in a rehabilitation facility to help recover her strength and mobility.

Joan was born March 7, 1947, at the St. Anthony Hospital in Pocatello to Lynn Adams Evans and Hazel Rebecca (Phillips) Evans. She attended elementary, junior high, and high school in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1965. Joan met her “lifelong” friend, Maxine (Chatterton) Nielson, when they were entering the seventh grade at Alameda Junior High School in Pocatello. They have remained best friends to this day, and usually managed to get in lots of trouble together. Maxine taught Joan how to drive. Joan was the epitome of a “free spirit” and always enjoyed having fun, a “bigger than life” laugh, and spending time with family and friends. Oh, how she loved to dance. Joan married the love of her life, Michael Lewis Selders, in Pocatello on July 23, 1966. Together they had two children, Michalene Selders (deceased 2015) and Michael Sean Selders while residing in Pocatello. The family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, in 1970 due to Michael’s employment. They moved again in 1973 to Lewiston due to another transfer related to Michael’s employment. Joan had the “hardest job” of all, being a full-time homemaker, which she did extremely well. She was employed by Hillcrest Nursing Home Pocatello (1965-66) and was also a nanny in Pocatello for approximately two years. She also worked for Western Forest Systems in Lewiston and at Lewiston School District at Camelot Elementary.

