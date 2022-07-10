Joan Meisner died peacefully Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home.
Joan Marlene was born May 21, 1933, to John and Josephine Battaglia in San Francisco. With her father being a prominent San Francisco pharmacist, Joan grew up in the Marina District, two doors away from Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio. Joan graduated from Galileo High School and attended University of San Francisco.
While working in Lake Tahoe, a chance meeting with a young ex-GI from Glenwood (Kamiah) would change her life forever. In 1960, Joan married that young man, Mark Meisner. They would live in Concord, Calif., Orofino, Kamiah and Lewiston while raising their family, before eventually retiring to Clarkston Heights in 1999.
Joan had several jobs throughout her life, but the one she enjoyed the most and worked at the longest was for optometrist, Dr. Osterberg, in Kamiah and Orofino. The main focus and joy in her life was her children and grandchildren. She was proud of each one of them.
Joan is survived by her husband, Mark; daughters, Nancy Jasper, of Boise, and Kristina Wright, of Costa Mesa, Calif.; son, Brian Meisner, of Lewiston; stepdaughter, Michelle Meisner, of Clarkston; grandchildren, Nathan Jasper, Janae D’Orazi, Katie Meisner and Hailey Meisner; two great-granddaughters; and her younger brother, Roger Battaglia, of Tiburon, Calif.
Preceding her in death were her parents, and her three-year-old daughter, Pamela Meisner.
Joan was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be missed very much.
Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be held at a later date.