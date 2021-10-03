Joan Margaret French, 89, entered into eternal life Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home in Moscow.
Joan French was born Joan Margaret St. Martin in Hinckley, Minn., to Gerry and Frances St. Martin Oct. 24, 1931. In her early years, she lived in the Black Hills of South Dakota and then moved to Selah, Wash. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Yakima. She later studied nursing at St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School, also located in Yakima.
Joan was married to Kay Joseph French May 1, 1951, in Yakima. They made their home in Seattle until 1957, when they moved to Kennewick. In 1965, they settled in Moscow, where they raised their family of 14 children. Joan was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Moscow. She enjoyed her family and traveling.
In 1981 Patty Baker, nominated her mother, Joan, for “Palouse Mother of the Year.” This is what she wrote: “In a society where children are pushed and prodded to be achievers, my mom has chosen gentle support and a warm embrace. Her mothering has been two-phased; nurturing and loving each child, then watching the object of her love depart (and loving us still in our absence).”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Kay Joseph French, and her daughter Patricia Anne Baker.
Surviving are her children Mary A. (David) Washburn of Lewiston, Joseph G. French (Gaetana) of Sioux Falls, S.D., Charles Baker, son-in-law (husband to Patty Baker), of Quilcene, Wash., Dorothy A. Salisbury (Richard) of Boise, James A. French of Boise, Elizabeth A. Hellinger (Mark), of Farmington, Wash., John J. French of Raleigh, N.C., Jerome M. French (Janet) of Rancho Cordova, Calif., Catherine A. French of Olympia, Margaret A. French (Ken Williams) of Moscow, William M. French of Boise, Teresa A. Heald (David) of Boise, Robert M. French of Pullman, Jean M. French (Michael Harrison) of Seattle.
She also leaves 29 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, along with her siblings, Ted St. Martin of Jacksonville, Fla., Mary Schoch of Yakima, Dorothy Gregorich (Bob) of Henderson, Nev., Don St. Martin (Margaret) of Naches, Wash., Margie McDowell (Don) of Yakima, DeeDee Thomas of Yakima, Gerard St. Martin (Linda) of Yakima and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Short’s Funeral Chapel.
The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with lunch to follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Elite Foundation at 1370 Bridge St., Clarkston, WA 99403, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Moscow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.