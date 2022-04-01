Joan Marie Day, 85, a longtime Lewiston resident, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her Lewiston home from causes related to age.
She was born May 19, 1936, in Seattle to Marvin H. Wicklund and Jeannette Brown Wicklund. The family moved to Lewiston in 1939, where Joan attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954.
Joan graduated from the University of Idaho in 1958 with a degree in education. She was a member of the Idaho Alpha chapter of Pi Beta Phi sorority. While at the University of Idaho, Joan began dating Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity member Michael Day. She was an active supporter of Pi Beta Phi and enjoyed attending many reunions over the years.
Following graduation, Joan taught third grade for the Lewiston School District. On May 8, 1959, she married Michael Day in Lewiston. After the wedding, Joan and Mike moved to Athens, Ga., and then Norfolk, Va., while Mike served as a U.S. Navy officer. On Feb. 22, 1960, their daughter, Michelle, was born in Norfolk. The family then moved to China Lake, Calif., where Mike finished his naval career.
They moved to Lewiston in May 1962, and Mike joined Potlatch Corp. as a staff accountant. Son Stephen was born Sept. 25, 1962. Joan continued to substitute teach at area schools and especially enjoyed working for Principal Dave Laird at Garfield and Whitman Elementary Schools. In 1978, Mike and Joan purchased Material Distributors, a wholesale plumbing supply business. The couple sold the business to Familian Northwest Corp. and retired in 1999.
She was a member of Tsceminicum Club, which promotes community appreciation of literature, science and the arts. She was also a member of the Lewiston Welfare League, which later became Lewiston Service League, and worked on many of the League’s fundraisers. In 1993, Mike and Joan organized the first Scramble for Health golf tournament, sponsored by the St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation. Their leadership was recognized when they were named honorary co-chairs of the 2013 tournament. During those 20 years of leadership, the tournament raised some $750,000 for hospital equipment purchases. The couple were longtime Vandal Booster members and University of Idaho football season ticket holders.
Joan made several international trips with her parents, and she and Mike also enjoyed extensive international travel. She especially enjoyed visiting Italy and India.
The family would like to thank Care Connections of Lewiston for their professional and compassionate service. They would also like to acknowledge Nikki Cribbs and Susan Terlson for their commitment and companionship to Joanie.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Mark) Green, of Grangeville, and son Stephen (Monica) Day, of Bellevue, Wash.; and grandchildren Danielle Green, of Salt Lake City, Cassandra (Otto) Gabrielli, of Boise, Thomas Day, of New York City and Rachel Day, of Bellevue, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years; mother and father; and brother and his wife, John and Sandra Wicklund.
The family suggests memorials to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation, 415 Sixth Ave., Lewiston, or the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley, 1021 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. April 8 at All Saints Church in Lewiston with a rosary followed by Mass at 11 a.m.