Joan Ann Silvestri peacefully passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Purity Adult Family Home in Colfax.
She was born Joan Ann Eimers on Dec. 13, 1927, in Grangeville. She and her father, John Eimers, moved to the Bay Area of California, and she attended school in Martinez, Calif., where she met Joe Silvestri. Ann, as she preferred to be called, married Joe Silvestri in 1947 on his return from WWII. They moved to Lewiston in 1951, where she and Joe raised their three children.
Ann was active in St. Stanislaus School and Church, serving as a Camp Fire Girl leader, as well as a Cub Scout den mother. She worked in the office of J.C. Penney, at the Italian Gardens and later as a partner in Silvestri Distributing Co. Inc., which she and Joe started in the 1970s. She and Joe loved to travel through much of the United States and Europe.
Ann was also very active in the community, serving on the Clarkston City Council for 12 years, including a tenure as mayor. She also served in multiple capacities on the Tri-State Hospital Foundation Board for several years.
She was preceded in death by her father, John; stepmother Marge; brother John; and her husband, Joe. She is survived by her three children, Paula (Dennis) Hoene, of Clarkston, Jim Silvestri, also of Clarkston, and Nancy Golden, of Vancouver, Wash.; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Miriam, Harun and Purity of Purity Adult Family Home for the support and wonderful care of our mother. Thanks also to Kindred Hospice for their services.
As per her request, cremation has taken place with a memorial service at a later date.