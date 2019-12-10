Joan Alice Beamish

Joan Beamish, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by family as well as the love and respect she cultivated over the course of her long life.
Having been born to Fremlin and Isobel Lloyd Ralph June 13, 1926, in a log cabin amidst the farm fields of Rossington, Alberta, Joan Alice Ralph knew how to celebrate the simple pleasures of life. She enjoyed the company of her brothers, Jim and Lloyd Ralph, and she shared a deep bond with her older sister, Doris Ralph McColl. With a mother who wrote and read poetry in what little spare time she had, musical brothers and a sister who shared her artistic sentiments, it is no surprise that Joan’s life was shaped by a deep-seated desire to both create beautiful things and also appreciation for the beauty of the natural environment. From an early age, Joan knew that she “liked to do things with my hands,” an instinct that resulted in a lifetime of beautifully wrought pottery, paintings, quilts, baskets and other handicrafts.
Following high school, Joan moved to the hamlet of Jarvie, Alberta, to teach in a country school, where she met the love of her life, Elton “Earle” Beamish. While Joan was always quick-witted and a bit reserved, Earle was the life of the party. Together, they made a perfect pair. The happy couple married in 1949 and produced four children, Joanne McQuary, Terry Beamish, Debbie Allen and Tom Beamish.
Earle’s career led the family to Lewiston where Earle took up work at Potlatch and Joan artfully managed being the matriarch of an ever-growing family, doling out hugs, advice, hot food, the occasional wry remark, and forging close relationships with all of her nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan also enjoyed a long, satisfying career making use of her imagination and creativity handcrafting pottery for Wendt Pottery. Ever the artist, Joan also sold fine handicrafts like ornate hand-woven pine needle baskets and beaded necklaces at local vendors like the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown and the Luna House in Lewiston. Joan was modest about her many artistic accomplishments, but friends and family marveled at her ability to produce beautiful objects in a variety of mediums. Up until the day she died, Joan was weaving intricate baskets and stitching together spectacular comfort quilts for the Seaport Quilters Guild. She was an artist through and through.
Joan was deeply curious about life and the world around her, and she had an eye for the smallest details. This curiosity led to a wide variety of interests, and her eye for detail found beauty in even the most surprising places, like buttons. In the 1970s, Joan and her dear friend Catherine Jensen co-founded Lewiston’s Syringa Button Club and later formed the Idaho State Button Society, a chapter of the National Button Society. Every drawer in Joan Beamish’s house was likely to have buttons rattling around in it, and her walls were adorned with “trays” of buttons artfully arranged in detailed patterns to highlight the style of button on display. In the button collecting world, Joan forged lasting friendships, as button ladies, she often said, “were good time gals.” It also allowed her competitive spirit to shine. Button shows provided venues for competition to see who could craft the best tray of buttons in a given category; for many years, Joan Beamish dominated the diminutives, a button category that, like Joan herself, was small in stature, but substantial in impact. Joan remained an active member of the Idaho State Button Society throughout her life, competing, judging and personally crafting commemorative buttons to be distributed at conventions. She taught those around here to see beauty in the small things, just as she did.
In their retirement, Joan and Earle became “snowbirds,” leaving the Pacific Northwest winters for the deserts of Arizona and languid summers spent at the cabin they built outside of Harrison, Idaho, on Coeur d’Alene Lake. They enjoyed a retirement community in Apache Junction, Ariz., where Joan admired red rock mountains, desert floors awash with cactus blooms and a community of craft makers who challenged her to take up quilting, drawing, carving and decorating gourds, weaving dream catchers and many other projects. Her competitive energies also found a home in a shuffle board league, where Joan proudly competed as the only woman on the team. She also pointedly drew attention to how often she bested not only the men on her team, but also the men from other teams. After wintering in Arizona, Joan and Earle summered at their cabin, where they could be sure to enjoy the peacefulness of lake life and the animated banter of family members sharing time at what became a true family retreat.
Ever competitive, Joan’s later years were filled with good-spirited card games, a staple of family gatherings. Every member of Joan’s family has been on the receiving end of a solid whipping in cards dealt out by the hand of a loving matriarch. She didn’t let kids win either; you had to earn a victory at Joan Beamish’s card table. With a hand of cards, Joan taught her family a lot about resiliency, how to respond to a challenge and how to take pleasure in time spent amongst those we love. And how to celebrate with ice cream; Joan always found an excuse for ice cream.
An equally independent and artistic woman, Joan served as an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Up until the time of her death, she lived independently in Lewiston and filled her days weaving pine needle baskets, quilting, drawing, continuing to win at cards and generally admiring the beauty of the world around her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton “Earle” Beamish, as well as her three siblings, all of whom we expect she is very happy to reunite with. She is survived by four devoted children and their spouses, Joanne and Dale McQuary, Terry and Kumok Beamish, Debbie and Ken Allen, and Tom and Denise Beamish, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To mark the end of a life that was truly well lived, the family invites friends to join them for a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday where we will gather in the Seaport Annex, Port 6-7 at the Red Lion to share both light refreshments and our favorite memories of Joan Beamish. All arrangements will be handled by Merchant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Joan Beamish may be made to the Willow Center for Grieving Children, P.O. Box 1364 Lewiston, ID 83501.