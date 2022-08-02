Joan Agnes Hall, 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home in Grangeville.
The sixth of nine children, Joan was born Nov. 19, 1952, in Cottonwood, to Cletus and Agnes Wemhoff. Joan attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and St. Gertrude’s Academy, graduating in 1971 in the inaugural class from Prairie High School, Home of the Pirates. She went on to attend Carroll College in Helena, Mont., until 1973, when her future husband lured her back to the prairie.
Joan married Marvin on Aug. 4, 1973, in Cottonwood, and they have resided in the Grangeville community ever since. They had three sons: Ryan, Chancey and Tyler.
Joan spent most of her professional career serving the residents of Idaho County, most notably in the treasurer’s office but also with the assessor’s office and district court in the later years. Joan retired from Bettie’s Floor and Decor in 2019.
Joan was devoted to her Catholic faith and the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish community. Coming from a large family and raising three children, family was a priority to her, bringing much joy and fulfillment.
Joan was a social creature, never one to be idle. Always with a group to engage with, from the parish to quilt clubs, book clubs, attending theater, volunteer board positions and crafting with neighbors, Joan was always on the move, building a devout network of friends along the way. Joan cherished these friendships, each one holding a special place in her heart and carrying her through the most difficult time of her life.
Joan’s passion was sewing. Never was some needle-work or a quilt project far out of reach, and she took pleasure in tackling challenging patterns and vying for purple ribbons at the Idaho County Fair. Should you own one of her pieces, please treasure it and know it was made with so much love and joy.
Joan is survived by her sons, Tyler (Gillian Stone) Hall, of Billings, Mont., and Ryan (Jodi) Hall, of Coeur D’Alene; her sister, Sist. Placida Wemhoff, of St. Gertrude’s Cottonwood; her brother, Larry (Norma) Wemhoff, of Winona, Idaho; her sister, Lois (John) Sonnen, of Lewiston; her brother Ed (Miki) Wemhoff, of Cottonwood; her sister Mary (John) O’Keif, of Eugene, Ore.; her daughter-in-law, Randee Startin-Hall, of Portland, Ore; Chonique Hall-Trujillo, of Huntsville, Ala.; granddaughters, Skylar, Mekiah, Parker and Michael; her grandson Ranson, and great-granddaughters Bentley and Everly.
Joan was preceded in death by her sisters Kathy Wemhoff and Betty Savage; her brother, Ron Wemhoff; her parents; her son, Chancey; and her husband Marvin.
Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 4, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with inurnment following at Prairie View Cemetery. A reception with light lunch will follow at The Gallery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grange-ville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.