Joan Agnes Hall

Joan Agnes Hall, 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home in Grangeville.

The sixth of nine children, Joan was born Nov. 19, 1952, in Cottonwood, to Cletus and Agnes Wemhoff. Joan attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and St. Gertrude’s Academy, graduating in 1971 in the inaugural class from Prairie High School, Home of the Pirates. She went on to attend Carroll College in Helena, Mont., until 1973, when her future husband lured her back to the prairie.