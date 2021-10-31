On April 6, 1932, the world was graced with Jo. Her full name was Betty Jo McRoberts, but she didn’t use her first name. To her family, she was “Muzzie.”
She was born to Jack and Betty McRoberts and grew up in Casper, Wyo. When she was in high school, the family moved to Coeur d’Alene where she met and later married Roger Lillibridge Sept. 12, 1949. They had two children, R. Jay and Sheridan Anne. Their marriage lasted for many years.
Jo worked as a nurse in Moscow, later working at Providence Hospital in Wallace. She subsequently went to college, earning her teaching degree at Lewis-Clark State College. While in college, she met Rod Piller. They fell in love and married May 26, 1967. In 1970, they found their home in Kamiah. She taught fifth grade there for many years. Jo had a great love for teaching and truly cared about her students.
Music was an important part of her life. She played the organ for St. Catherine’s Catholic Church for 42 years, in addition to being musician for the Rebekah Lodge. She loved handcrafts, including knitting, crocheting and making baby blankets for newborns. A lot of her time was spent in the sewing room, working on many wedding gowns, replacing zippers and repairing clothes for her friends. She enjoyed activities with them, including Red Hatters, bridge and bowling.
Jo had a large extended family, including two children, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, in addition to her many friends who were like family. Jo led a full and happy life and was loved by many. She will always shine in our hearts.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Kamiah, after a 9:30 a.m. rosary for those who wish to attend. A dinner will follow. All are welcome.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation please make it to Shriners Hospitals for Children.