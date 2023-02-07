Jimmy MF Stamper

We are sad to announce the passing of Jimmy Stamper. He passed away in his sleep Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is preceded in death by his nephews, Jas and Chad Hudson; his father, James Stamper; his stepdad, Gail Sargent; sister Belinda Stamper; and his best friend Duane Watson.
He is survived by his mom, Bonita Hudson; wife, Debra Stamper; children, Amanda (Doug) Russell, Izzy Stamper and Bradley Stamper; grandchildren, Gabriel and Allison Russell; his siblings, Brad (Vicki) Stamper, Joann (Kraig) Hudson, Bonnie (Dave) Kindred and Donna Phillips; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
There is one thing you knew for sure about Jimmy and that is he loved his family and friends. His children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews were his pride and joy and his siblings were his heroes. He spent his family time roughhousing and wrestling with all the kids. He was a kid at heart. He was always the life of the party and really knew how to make everyone laugh. He lived his life doing whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted. He will be missed by many.
Please join us for his celebration of life, potluck style, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the 49ers Saddle Club, 6601 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston. Bring a covered-dish if you are able.