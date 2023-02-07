Jimmy MF Stamper

Jimmy MF Stamper

We are sad to announce the passing of Jimmy Stamper. He passed away in his sleep Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is preceded in death by his nephews, Jas and Chad Hudson; his father, James Stamper; his stepdad, Gail Sargent; sister Belinda Stamper; and his best friend Duane Watson.

He is survived by his mom, Bonita Hudson; wife, Debra Stamper; children, Amanda (Doug) Russell, Izzy Stamper and Bradley Stamper; grandchildren, Gabriel and Allison Russell; his siblings, Brad (Vicki) Stamper, Joann (Kraig) Hudson, Bonnie (Dave) Kindred and Donna Phillips; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

