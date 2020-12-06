Jimmy Lee Tedder, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
He was born to Arthur Gay and Edna May Richardson on Dec. 3, 1947. After graduation from high school in Florida, Jim joined the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam. He continued to serve in the army for a total of 26 years until retirement in 1994.
While stationed at Fort Sill, Okla., he met the “love of his life,” Pfc. Dianne Louise Marvin. They were married on Aug. 5, 1970. Jim and Dianne were blessed with six wonderful children, Tina, Toni-Ann, Lara-Ly, Jenny, Bonnie and Jimmy.
Jim is survived by his remaining children and their families as follows: Tina and Lewis Lockhart of Rexford, Mont., and their children, Brian (Nicole), Brandon (Lakayla), Brianne, Brett, Brittney (Clark) and Brooke; Lara-Ly and Jon Hendrickson of Clarkston and their children, MaryAnn, Michael, Victoria and Daniel; Jenny Lee-Ann and Andrew Schmidt of White City, Ore., and their children, Haily (Walter) and James; Bonnie Jeaneen and Jesse Whitener of Midvale, Idaho, and their children, Bailey, Logan and Sidney; Jimmy L. and Jessica Tedder of Clarkston and their children, Makayla, Dawson, Miranda and Weston; five great-grandchildren, Anna, Thomas, Leo, Susie and Toni; and one surviving brother, Anthony Gay.
Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dianne; daughter, Toni Ann; his parents; and two brothers, Thomas and Robert.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was often found outdoors shooting, hunting, riding 4-wheelers and working on his cabin in Bovill. He was a loving husband, a devoted father and a faithful friend. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1443 of Clarkston as well as the NRA.
Jim loved our Lord Jesus Christ and the Father God almighty. He was often active in the church and the AWANA program. He was always eager to tell people about our Lord. One of his favorite pastimes was reading the King James Bible to anyone who would listen.
A celebration of life will be held on his behalf at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Pastor Nathan Gipp of Still Waters Baptist Church will officiate.