Jimmie M. Kelley passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Advanced Health Care in Lewiston.
She was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Payette, Idaho, and later moved to Texas and Oklahoma, where she and her family farmed and raised cattle. Jimmie graduated from high school in Ames, Okla., and attended the University of Oklahoma. Jimmie was a rural mail carrier for 20 years, worked for the NASDA department of USDA for 18 years in Texas, and was a business manager for auto dealerships for 20 years. Jimmie moved to Lewiston and worked as a bookkeeper for several companies until she retired.
She is survived by her two children, Denise Richardson, of Longview, Texas; and Dana Sturgeon, of Garrison, Texas. A third daughter, Diana Knight, passed previously. Jimmie is also survived by grandchildren J.D. Burnes and Summer Knight, and great-grandchild Julian Knight.
Jimmie truly lived her faith in Jesus Christ, was a wonderful, loving friend to many, and will be missed.