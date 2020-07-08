Jimmie “Jim” Arnold Morgan, 74, died of natural causes in Clarkston on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He grew up and attended school in Yakima with his parents and 11 siblings. After graduating from A.C. Davis Senior High School in 1964, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and was trained in the repair of ground radio communications equipment at the Keesler Technical Training Center at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. From Keesler, Jim transferred to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont., where he served as a communications electronics specialist.
While stationed in Great Falls, Jim met and fell in love with Barbara Ann Zahn. They married in 1967 and had a daughter. After completing four years of active duty, he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. In 1971, Jim and Barb moved to Coeur d’Alene, where a son was born. In 1976, they moved back to Montana and resided in Circle, where they had a second son. Then in 1985 the couple moved their family to Missoula, where they stayed until they divorced in 1989. Jim never remarried.
Jim was a proud self-proclaimed “jack-of-all-trades but master of none.” In the course of his lifetime, he held several occupations, which included an auxiliary police officer, ambulance EMT, disaster and emergency services first responder, school bus driver, boiler engineer, night security guard and commercial truck driver. Jim was awarded the American Trucking Association Professional Truck Driver Safe Driving Award in 1993.
In 1995, after suffering a life-threatening motorcycle accident, Jim moved back to Idaho and became the groundskeeper for the Lewiston Roundup Grounds, where he worked until his retirement in 2008. After that, Jim cared for the Lewis Clark Saddle Club in Clarkston for several years before moving to RimRock RV Park. He was a longtime member of both the Lewiston and Clarkston Eagles and served on the Honor Guard for fallen veterans and warriors.
During his retirement years, Jim enjoyed keeping busy in a variety of ways (and met many wonderful people along the way) in car wash and automobile maintenance, electrical, welding, building and painting. He also kept active helping his friends by taking care of animals, doing lawn work and home maintenance projects, or building fences or corrals. Jim enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, word finds and sudoku between his daily walks, often with his beloved dog, Junior.
Jim is survived by his three children: his daughter, Tammi (Appis), and sons Chad and Tony; four siblings: brother Rodney, and sisters Jacque, Shelby (McCallum) and Waynoka (Shellenberger); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as many friends who were like family to him, all of whom he dearly loved.
At Jim’s request, no funeral or public viewing was held. The inurnment of his ashes will be held with full military honors at 3 p.m. July 17 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula. A celebration of his life is planned in conjunction with the Clarkston Eagles at 11 a.m. July 19 at Beachview Park in Clarkston. Please sign the online Memory Wall in his honor at bit.do/JimMorgan.