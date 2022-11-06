Jim McCollister

Jim “Arco” McCollister passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Orofino, at the age of 77, after a four-year stint with cancer.

Born Feb. 9, 1945, in Kamiah, Jim was named Charles James McCollister after his dad and great uncle. Jim’s parents, Charlie “Red” McCollister and June Huffman McCollister, were then living in Headquarters, where Red worked as a foreman for Potlatch Forests.