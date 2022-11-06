Jim McCollister

Jim “Arco” McCollister passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Orofino, at the age of 77, after a four-year stint with cancer.
Born Feb. 9, 1945, in Kamiah, Jim was named Charles James McCollister after his dad and great uncle. Jim’s parents, Charlie “Red” McCollister and June Huffman McCollister, were then living in Headquarters, where Red worked as a foreman for Potlatch Forests.
In 1947, the family moved to a two-story log house at the ranch on Canyon Creek Road, and sister Patty was born. Jim taught Patty how to throw kitchen utensils out of the second story windows and eggs against the wall in the chicken house across the road, both short-lived adventures.
In 1950, Red went back to work for Potlatch, and the family returned to Headquarters. Shortly thereafter, sister Sandy was born.
In 1956, the family moved to Pink House west of Orofino. Jim was going into the sixth grade. June painted the new cedar siding pink “to add a touch of color to the valley”.
Jim always loved cars, trucks and vehicles of all kinds. As a kid he played, tinkered, took things apart and put things back together again. Jim enjoyed making model cars, understanding machinery and keeping up on the latest automotive developments.
From an early age he could tell you all about the features and design of various cars on the road. Over the years Jim bought and sold dozens of vehicles, often getting a new car every year or two. His “used” vehicles were always in great demand because he maintained them meticulously.
After graduating from Orofino High School in 1963, Jim went to Columbia Basin College in Pasco for two years and obtained an associate’s degree in Automotive Technology in 1965.
Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army later in 1965 and served in Germany on a radio crew for the Pershing missile program. Jim drove to Nashville for a 50-year reunion with his Army buddies in 2017.
Back in Orofino after his tour of duty, Jim ran an Arco station for a year or so which resulted in his longtime nickname “Arco.”
Jim began driving logging trucks and drove in the area for the rest of his working life. He drove for D & K Logging, Konkolville Mill, Don Lathrop Trucking, himself and Whitco, Inc., out of Kamiah. Jim drove Kenworths, Peterbilts, Macks and Western Stars. We believe his favorite truck was an L Model Kenworth he drove for Whitco, teal, with plenty of chrome, and kept clean and shiny.
Jim retired from Whitco in his early 70s, after he “got tired of putting on chains in the winter.” Retirement gave Jim time for breakfast with his coffee buddies at Krystal’s Cafe with Kelly, shooting the breeze. He prized his Sunday breakfasts with Steve and Connie, and late afternoon dinners and conversations with Rosie and Patty at the Ponderosa.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. “Red” McCollister and June McCollister, his aunts and uncles, Laurinda Taylor of Walla Walla, Manning and Elsie Onstott of Kendrick, and Jack and Bonnie Delaney of Orofino.
Jim is survived by his sister Patty and brother-in-law Rob Pabst of Camas, Wash., and nieces, Meridee Pabst (David Hajek) and Alison Pabst; sister Sandra and brother-in-law John Goffinet of Orofino, and nephews Ross and Matthew Finlayson. Jim’s great nieces are Lainey Hajek and Lily and Jayla Finlayson.
Jim is also survived by cousins Ray Onstott of Williams Lake, British Columbia; Joe Delaney of Richland and Ken Delaney of Spokane Valley; Bill and Kelley Bartz, of Winchester, Mike Miller, of Lewiston and Jon Miller, of Elk River.
A celebration of life for Jim will be held in the spring.