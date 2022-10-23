Jim Emmert

James A. Emmert, 80, of Kamiah, set his toolbox down and went off to ride his horse on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, after a very brief battle with cancer.
Jim was born in Kamiah, on Feb. 3, 1942, to Cliff and Georgia Emmert. Jim and his two brothers, Dale and Randy, grew up and graduated from Kamiah High School. Jim then went on to attend and graduate from the University of Idaho with an education degree.
Jim met Mickey at Myrtle Beach, on the Clearwater River in 1964. Jim and Mickey married on June 11, 1965. Jim and Mickey both earned their master’s degrees from Portland State University and in 1972, they moved to McCall. Jim taught high school math and was the junior high school counselor.
Jim and Mickey had three children, Adam, Summer and Sunshine. In the summers, Jim framed houses, built storage units, remodeled rentals and operated a small sawmill with friends. In the winter, nearly every weekend was spent skiing, because the family had a pass. During the summer months he enjoyed playing guitar around the campfire and riding his motorcycle into mountain lakes with family and friends.
In 1986 the family moved to Kamiah, to run a mini-storage business along with a gas station. Jim worked hard to make that little gas station into “The Station,” which included a convenience store, car wash and multi-island gas station. Over the years, Jim and his son Adam built many storage units. Jim and Mickey sold The Station and, after their divorce in 2002, Jim continued to run the rentals. With more free time on his hands, he pursued his love of riding horses. He dated a lot and then he found his next partner, Susan Kofoed, in 2015. They enjoyed skiing, horseback riding and fly fishing. Jim was an avid writer of opinion letters, but in his personal life, he was respectful of other people’s points of view.
Jim was always proud of the fact that six generations of his family lived in Kamiah. He enjoyed being able to see most of town from his house and always tried to be involved in the community. Jim volunteered his labor and expertise to build the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce building and helped prepare the food and served at BBQ Days for nearly 30 years.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, father and brothers. He is survived by his partner Susan, his children Adam Emmert (Leslie Emmert) of Mooresville, N.C., Summer Emmert (Jeff Martin) of Cottonwood and Sunshine Stewart (Shea Stewart) of Juliaetta, his nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
All family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jim’s life at 2 p.m., Nov. 20, at the American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., Kamiah.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.