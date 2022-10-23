Jim Emmert

James A. Emmert, 80, of Kamiah, set his toolbox down and went off to ride his horse on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, after a very brief battle with cancer.

Jim was born in Kamiah, on Feb. 3, 1942, to Cliff and Georgia Emmert. Jim and his two brothers, Dale and Randy, grew up and graduated from Kamiah High School. Jim then went on to attend and graduate from the University of Idaho with an education degree.