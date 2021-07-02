On Friday, June 25, 2021, a beautiful and loving soul, Jessica Lee Boyle, passed away in Spokane. Jessica had just celebrated her 38th birthday.
Jessica was born on June 22, 1983, in Lewiston. Attended schools there, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 2001. She was always an academic achiever, loved tennis, gaming, journaling, snowboarding and the outdoors.
Her desire to serve and help others, and her knowledge and interest in medicine, led her to pursue a career in nursing and getting her CNA degree. She worked at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center before moving to Sandpoint and being a caregiver, then to Spokane. She was very meticulous and methodical, and a devoted and responsible “pet parent.” She had several animals over the years that she dearly loved.
Jessica will long be missed and loved by her family, parents Ron and Shelle Boyle, of Winchester, and her brother, Nolan Boyle, of Boise. She is also survived by maternal grandparents Ron and Carol Andrews, and paternal grandparents Linda Hillman and Don Boyle, as well as her beloved companion, Maggie the cat.
Jessica will be laid to rest at a later date in Morrowtown Cemetery. Her memory will live on forever. Gone but not forgotten.