Born Jan. 21, 1983, CWO2 Jesse James Oliver, 37, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home in Chesapeake, Va.
Overcoming a challenging childhood, Jesse was determined to be successful. Jesse was a hero to many and a true patriot, serving more than 19 years in military service, always with distinction and honor. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after graduating from Lewiston High School in 2001, serving in the 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, at MCBH Hawaii. He transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard in 2005, serving as an information systems technician. Furthering his career, he acquired his Bachelor of Science in information technology management with honors in 2016 and then earned his commission in 2018 as a chief warrant officer in information systems management.
Jesse married Heather Elliot on Sept. 5, 2003, in Lewiston. They had two sons together, Lucas James, 19, and Caden James, 14. Jesse loved being a father and was actively involved in developing his children’s interests and hobbies. While in Hawaii, he was an assistant coach for youth wrestling and soccer. He was a skilled martial artist and a volunteer instructor at Blackhawk Karate and Kickboxing in Chesapeake, where he and his family trained together. Jesse volunteered for the CASA Super Hero 5K, delighting children and adults alike with his Super Hero shirt. He looked like a super hero. He was part of the pit crew for the Grassfield High School Marching Band and a volunteer for Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads for Great Students). Jesse was also appointed to the board of Chesapeake Commission on Health and Wellness.
In addition to being a loving father, Jesse was a loving husband, brother and son. If he called you a friend, you would count him among your best. He embodied good character, was clear of purpose, and true to his word. Jesse was a leader and an inspiration for others. His passion was unmatched, his drive unrelenting. Jesse often said he suffered from “GSD” (Get S--- Done); that was how he lived every day. He was an exceptional human being, unstoppable in the pursuit of excellence.
Jesse had a lifelong passion for health and fitness. He continuously strived to improve himself, tirelessly researching the best physical fitness practices which he used to mentor many others in achieving their own personal fitness goals. His acquired knowledge and hard work was the foundation for him to become a champion powerlifter and bodybuilder.
To honor Jesse’s life and perpetuate his legacy, the family has created the Jesse Oliver Memorial Fund established at the LC Valley Youth Resource Center Inc. in Lewiston. The center provides after-school services for at-risk youth, a safe place where kids can complete homework, wash laundry, sit down to a family-style meal or spend the night if needed. Donations will be used to purchase fitness and sports equipment for kids just like Jesse, providing them the opportunity to create their own healthy habits. To donate in Jesse’s honor, click on the Paypal “Donate” link on their website lcvyrc.org and type in “Jesse Oliver Fund” in the note field. Or, you can contact them directly at lcvyrc@gmail.com.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Heather; sons Lucas and Caden; father Richard; mother Alice; brothers Anthony and Shane; sisters Samantha and Angela; and many nieces and nephews.
Jesse will be laid to rest in Lewiston. His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st St., Lewiston. Graveside services to follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Flowers can be sent to Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home.