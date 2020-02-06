Jesse Dale Bly Sr., 91, of Lewiston, passed Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
He was born March 15, 1928, in Eugene, Ore., to Walter and Gladys (Arliedge) Bly.
His family moved to Asotin when he was 5 years old and he graduated from Asotin High School in 1946. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 and served time in Japan until he was honorably discharged as a private first class in 1948.
He returned home to Asotin, and he and Audrey F. VanPelt were married May 27, 1949. They later moved to the Lewiston Orchards, where they remained until his passing.
Jess started working at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston in 1952. During his career at the mill, he worked a variety of positions, most notably as the chipping saw operator, which he worked on installing. He retired in 1990.
He was involved in numerous clubs and organizations, including the Lewiston Eagles, the Clarkston Moose and was a member of the Lewiston VFW. He also enjoyed playing slowpitch softball, which he played into his 50s, as well as watching his grandchildren and great-grandchild play in all their sports. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting firewood. Jess was an avid bowler and was a regular face at the three area bowling alleys.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey; daughter Cathy (Dan) Colvin; grandchildren Kerry (Al) Reagan, Rae (Joe) Morgan and Tom Morgan; great-grandchildren Christian Reagan, Austin Reagan, Rylie Regan and Mercedes Moore; brother Oscar Bly; and brother-in-law Don VanPelt.
Jess was preceded in death by his parents, son Jesse Dale Jr. and brothers Manley, Merle and Aubry Bly.
A luncheon will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at Lancer Lanes, 1250 Bridge St., Clarkston.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners.