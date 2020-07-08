On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Jerry Triplett took his final Harley ride, supporting a local charity.
Jerry was born to Frank and Maxine Triplett on Feb. 9, 1937, in Moscow. He graduated from high school in Clarkston in 1955.
Shortly after he met and fell in love with Nellie Williams, together they had three children, Shanna Maclay, of Montana, Brenda Triplett, who preceded him in death Feb. 16, 2008, and Marty Triplett (Sandy), of Kamiah, who Jerry had a very special relationship with. He passed down his work ethic and his love of beer, too.
Jerry leaves behind six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren (that we know of). Jerry also leaves behind more loved friends than we can mention, all of whom he considered family.
Jerry started his logging career in Elk City driving log truck, and he later earned the nickname “LS98” for his Link-Belt Loader he ran for years. He was always a hardworking man.
Jerry was an avid car collector and owned many through the years. One of his favorites was the 1908 Republic, which he liked to drive in the Kamiah BBQ Days Parade, with his friends and family piled on the back, in some new scenario he dreamed up. But most of all, Jerry loved his Harley and he was always up for a good time and a cold beer.
We will miss our dad, grandpa, great-grandpa — ride high across that big beautiful sky, until we meet again.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. July 19 at the River Clan on Highway 13. Bring a story and let’s celebrate Jerry’s life.